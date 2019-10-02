EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 02 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen’s new music video «Know» released

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen’s new music video «Know» has been officially released, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The music video was premiered today at 08:00 Nur-Sultan time and was viewed more than 40,000 times in an hour.

    The song was composed by Russian composer Igor Krutoy. Alan Badoyev is the director of the music video.

    The clip was shot in Iceland in the period of white nights and at the average temperature of 8-10°C.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Culture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!