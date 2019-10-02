Dimash Kudaibergen’s new music video «Know» released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen’s new music video «Know» has been officially released, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The music video was premiered today at 08:00 Nur-Sultan time and was viewed more than 40,000 times in an hour.

The song was composed by Russian composer Igor Krutoy. Alan Badoyev is the director of the music video.

The clip was shot in Iceland in the period of white nights and at the average temperature of 8-10°C.