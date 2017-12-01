Dimash Kudaibergen's new song storms up QQ Music chart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer's song has become an instant hit on QQ music platform in China in a matter of minutes, Kazinform reports.

Dimash Kudaibergen took to his Instagram to announce that his new song The Crown had topped the QQ music chart in China.







"30 minutes after my song composed by Ulykpan Zholdassov hit the QQ music platform, it climbed to the top of the top-selling songs. Thank you #Dears," Dimash wrote, addressing his fans. "I won't be surprised that with such support it will become the best song of the year."