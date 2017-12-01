EN
    09:18, 01 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen's new song storms up QQ Music chart

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer's song has become an instant hit on QQ music platform in China in a matter of minutes, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash Kudaibergen took to his Instagram to announce that his new song The Crown had topped the QQ music chart in China.



    "30 minutes after my song composed by Ulykpan Zholdassov hit the QQ music platform, it climbed to the top of the top-selling songs. Thank you #Dears," Dimash wrote, addressing his fans. "I won't be surprised that with such support it will become the best song of the year."

    "QQ music" платформасында Ұлықпан ағам жазып берген "The crown" деген жаңа əнімді салған бойы, жарты сағаттың ішінде ең көп сатып алынған əндердің көшін бастап отырғанына таңданып отырмыз. #Dears сіздерге үлкен рахмет!!!!! Қатты қуантып қойдыңыздар))) Сіздердің осынау қолдауларыңызбен жыл əні атанып кетсе, таңқалмайтын да шығармын😁 Жақсы көремін. Ұлықпан аға жасай беріңіз!!! @lukpan_zholdasov

    Публикация от Димаш ҚҰДАЙБЕРГЕН (@kudaibergenov.dimash) Ноя 30 2017 в 8:03 PST

