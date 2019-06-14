Dimash Kudaibergen's solo album gains platinum status in a matter of seconds

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The first solo album of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen gained platinum status in a matter of seconds, Kazinform reports.

The singer broke the news on his Instagram account.



"The album gained platinum status in just 37 seconds. It received the platinum status three times in one hour. I'm beyond happy. A huge thank you to my fans for supporting me in everything. My success is your success," Dimash wrote.



At the moment Dimash is busy working on his solo show Arnau in Nur-Sultan slated for June 29. Held at the Astana Arena Stadium, the concert will consist of 4-5 parts. During the show Dimash will perform Kazakh folklore songs, hits by well-known Kazakhstani and foreign composers as well as his own songs.



Earlier this year it was also announced that Dimash will give a concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan is working on it.



Dimash Kudaibergen also thanked his Chinese fans via Weibo. His solo album iD is available for purchase here:



https://y.qq.com/n/yqq/album/001plzoF2wWJiA.html?g_f=artist



https://zhuanjistatic.kugou.com/html/pc_commonchargeV3/index_200926.html?is_go=0&hreffrom=50