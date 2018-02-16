Dimash Kudaibergen shared his plans for 2018
"It is the first time I participate in such a big concert. It took a lot of time to prepare the song for this event. This song is not only for sole performance. I plan to perform together with friends. This song took a lot of time. It is very difficult to sing in Chinese. The Chinese language is very rich, it has about 5 thousand characters. Therefore I tried to learn signing this song accurately before I sing it on the stage", the singer said in an interview to the TV channel.
Dimash has shared his plans for this year.
"There is a lot of news. At present I have my own gigs. The first gig was arranged in Astana. Now they are conducted in China. Afterwards I will have concerts in other countries. I hope to see all of you in my gigs. I will make sure that you enjoy it. Also I plan to make musical videos. Also I am about to finish working on an album. In 2018 I will have a lot of news", Dimash said.