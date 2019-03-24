Dimash Kudaibergen shares photos from solo shows in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergen has shared photos from his first solo shows in the Russian capital on his Instagram account. The shows were held on the stage of the State Kremlin Palace on March 22-23, Kazinform reports.

"Thank you Moscow for 2 days of sell-out performances at the Kremlin! I am happy and honored to perform for you! I wholeheartedly thank all the people who worked to make it happen. See you on Channel 1!" Dimash captioned the photos.



Fans from over 50 countries traveled all the way to Moscow to support Dimash during his solo shows. 400 fans from 56 countries attended a pre-party in Moscow ahead of the actual shows.