Dimash Kudaibergen shows tazy dog presented to him by President Tokayev

World-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a photo with a tazy hunting dog gifted to him by the President of Kazakhstan on his Instagram account, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“A few months ago, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented a special gift to me - tazy hunting dog. I named him Garyshker (Space), and he became my faithful companion. Kazakhs have always valued tazy dogs, which are considered one of the “seven treasures,” Dimash posted on his Instagram page.

The singer also extended his congratulation to the Head of State on his birthday.