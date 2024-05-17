Dimash Kudaibergen shows tazy dog presented to him by President Tokayev
World-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a photo with a tazy hunting dog gifted to him by the President of Kazakhstan on his Instagram account, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“A few months ago, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented a special gift to me - tazy hunting dog. I named him Garyshker (Space), and he became my faithful companion. Kazakhs have always valued tazy dogs, which are considered one of the “seven treasures,” Dimash posted on his Instagram page.
The singer also extended his congratulation to the Head of State on his birthday.
“From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, who gave me such a wonderful, priceless gift! I wish you strength and energy in serving the country! From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, inexhaustible strength and new success in your work for the benefit of our Motherland. I wish a bright future to our country!” he posted.