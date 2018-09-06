Dimash Kudaibergen takes New Wave Festival by storm
Dimash performed his rendition of A'STUDIO's hit song Greshnaya strast (Guilty passion) on Day 1 of the festival and got a standing ovation.
Dimash wrapped up his performance with the words of gratitude to composer Baigali Serkebayev for the amazing song, the audience for warm reception and invited everyone to Kazakhstan.
Later he shared a video of his performance on his Instagram account. "A huge thank you to the audience. Welcome to Kazakhstan!" he wrote.
Madiyar Zhunussov (aka Mad June) from Astana will represent Kazakhstan at the festival this year.
"Новая волна" байқауының қонағы болып, Ресейге табан тіредік. Байқау басталды.Енді байқаудың жабылу салтанатында өнер көрсетемін. Барша көрермендерге үлкен рахмет. Сочиге келгелі әуежайда тамаша концерт қойып , дәм - тұзбен күтіп алған көрермендерімнен айналдым. Құрметтеріңізге үлкен алғыс. WELCOME TO KAZAKHSTAN 🇰🇿 😘😘😘 #DQ #Dimash #Dears Батырхан ага,манги журегимиздесин...