Dimash Kudaibergen takes New Wave Festival by storm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh crooner Dimash Kudaibergen has become a sensation of the International Singing Contest New Wave in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform reports.

Dimash performed his rendition of A'STUDIO's hit song Greshnaya strast (Guilty passion) on Day 1 of the festival and got a standing ovation.







Dimash wrapped up his performance with the words of gratitude to composer Baigali Serkebayev for the amazing song, the audience for warm reception and invited everyone to Kazakhstan.



Later he shared a video of his performance on his Instagram account. "A huge thank you to the audience. Welcome to Kazakhstan!" he wrote.



Madiyar Zhunussov (aka Mad June) from Astana will represent Kazakhstan at the festival this year.