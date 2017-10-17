Dimash Kudaibergen teams up with author of Celine Dion and Lara Fabian's hits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh crooner Dimash Kudaibergen spilled some details about his work with Flavien Compagnon who composed the hit songs for Celine Dion, Lara Fabian, and other famous singers, Kazinform refers to the Dimash's Instagram page .

Addressing his fans, Dimash said: "Hi. Today was a good productive day with a wonderful composer with a world name who is the author of the hits of Celine Dion, Lara Fabian and many others. Thank you for your wonderful work. Our work together very soon you will hear) I love you dears))) Thank you!!! @flavienpianist "



Photo: pinterest.com