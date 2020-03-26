Dimash Kudaibergen thanks doctors treating COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen thanks the doctors and all medical workers treating COVID-19 patients, Kazinform reports.

«With all my heart I want to thank all the medical workers who are now risking their own lives helping other people. Yesterday I learnt that already two people recovered from the coronavirus in Kazakhstan. This is only the beginning. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the doctors of Kazakhstan and the entire world. Why do singers and movie stars always get a standing ovation? In my opinion, doctors deserve more respect. It would be nice if we could raise the salary of all the doctors in our country, or at least pay bonuses to them,» he posted in Instagram.



