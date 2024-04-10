Dimash Kudaibergen thanks military personnel engaged in flood rescue operations in Aktobe region

World-known singer Dimash Kudaibergen met with the personnel of the military unit 20982 of the emergency situations department of Aktobe region engaged in eliminating the aftermath of the floods in Kulsary town, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the emergency situations ministry of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, Dimash thanked the military personnel for their work.

To note, rescuers from Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe regions and Almaty city as well as the military personnel of the emergency situations ministry, the defense ministry and the national guard, employees of the local executive bodies are deployed in the flood control activities in Aktobe region.

Earlier it was reported that singer Dimash Kudaibergen had transferred 15 million tenge to flood victims in Kazakhstan through the Demeu Kazakhstan charity fund.

He also visited the volunteer’s headquarters in Aktobe established to assist those affected by floods.