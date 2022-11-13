EN
    11:19, 13 November 2022

    Dimash Kudaibergen to attend TEDxGateaway

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 19 Dimash Kudaibergen will attend the Asia’s largest conference, TEDxGateaway to be held in the NCPA in Mumbai, India, dimashnews.com. account reads.

    TEDxGateway is an independently organised TED event operated under license from TED. At the day long conference we will feature eminent speakers from different walks of life will share unique ideas from India and all around the globe, its official website reads.

    More than 1,300 people will take part in the conference and 50,000 will watch the conference through a webcast.


    Photo: tedxgatewaysalon.com

