Dimash Kudaibergen to give concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen will sing in Astana as a part of Aktobe Region Days to be held on June 26-30, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional administration press service promises a rich cultural and entertainment program for the residents and guests of Astana City. To this end, over 600 artists have already arrived in Astana from the region.

Governor of Aktobe Region Berdybek Saparbayev will take part in the celebrations.



The unique show program will start with the gala concert "Aktobe Kutty Meken" on the stage of the amphitheater at EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition on June 26 in the evening.

Finalist of "I Am a Singer 2017" international contest Dimash Kudaibergen, as well as Kazakh popstars and on-stage performance groups from Aktobe region, will take part in it.

One of the main gifts for Astana citizens will be a solo concert by Dimash Kudaibergen "Bastau Live show". The capital residents and guests will be able to listen and enjoy the singular voice of the famous singer from Aktobe if they go to Astana-Arena on June 27.