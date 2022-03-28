Dimash Kudaibergen to give concert in Germany

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is to perform a concert in Germany in April, Kazinform cites the German Embassy in Kazakhstan.

A meeting between Monika Iversen, Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan, and Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen took place.

It was said that Dimash Kudaibergen is to perform a concert in the German city of Düsseldorf as part of the Arnau tour.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh singer gave the concert on March 25 in Dubai, UAE.



