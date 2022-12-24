EN
    11:54, 24 December 2022

    Dimash Kudaibergen to give concerts in Armenia, Malaysia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakhstani vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen plans to give concerts in Armenia and Malaysia, Kazinform reports.

    «I look forward to seeing you again in Yerevan!» he posted in Instagram. The concert will be held on April 29, 2023.

    In the next publication, the singer announced another concert to be held in Malaysia.

    «Dear friends! On June 24th my new solo concert will take place in Malaysia. See you soon!» the publication reads.


    Kazakhstan Celebrities Culture
