Dimash Kudaibergen to give concerts in Krasnodar, Kazan and Yekaterinburg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will give concerts in Krasnodar, Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

«Dear friends! In February 2020, I will also tour the largest cities of Russia. The concerts will be held on February 16 in Krasnodar, on February 20 in Kazan, and on February 23 in Yekaterinburg. My team and I will be glad to see you there. Tickets are already available on the website of the official ticket partner @IceTickets.ru.

I look forward to seeing you!» the singer’s Instagram post reads.