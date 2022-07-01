EN
    08:34, 01 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Almaty Sep 23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Golden voice of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen is planning to give a solo concert in Almaty on September 23, 2022, Kazinform learned from the singer's Instagram.

    «Dear friends! On the 23rd of September 2022 my new solo concert Stranger will take place in Almaty! This is the first time that I will perform a concert in our beautiful southern capital! The show will be held at one of the biggest sports facilities in Kazakhstan - the Central Stadium. Your favorite hits, new songs and an ultra-modern colorful show are waiting for you. It's very exciting for me to meet Dears again on my native land! Looking forward to seeing you there! Information about ticket sales will be announced additionally. Stay tuned!» he posted.





    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Culture Dimash Kudaibergen
