EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:59, 15 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concerts in Prague and Düsseldorf

    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Dimash Kudaibergen announced he will give solo concerts in the Czech Republic and Germany this autumn, Kazinform News Agency reports citing dimashnews.com.

    On November 22, the Stranger show will be held in Sportovni Hala Fortuna hall in Prague and on November 24 – at the PSD BANK DOME indoor arena in Düsseldorf.

    Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concerts in Prague and Düsseldorf
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com
    Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concerts in Prague and Düsseldorf
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Dimash’s first solo concert in 2024 took place at the László Papp Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on May 4, as part of the Stranger tour.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Kazakhstan Culture Dimash Kudaibergen
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!