Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concerts in Prague and Düsseldorf

Dimash Kudaibergen announced he will give solo concerts in the Czech Republic and Germany this autumn, Kazinform News Agency reports citing dimashnews.com.

On November 22, the Stranger show will be held in Sportovni Hala Fortuna hall in Prague and on November 24 – at the PSD BANK DOME indoor arena in Düsseldorf.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Dimash’s first solo concert in 2024 took place at the László Papp Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on May 4, as part of the Stranger tour.