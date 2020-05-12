Dimash Kudaibergen to hold online concert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dimash Kudaibergen will hold #BASTAU live Show, Kazinform reported.

According to Ministry of Culture and Sports’ Facebook account, the online concert will take place on May 13 at 8 p.m. on the ministry’s You Tube channel. The concert will also feature opera singer and Astana Astana lead singer Mayra Mukhamedkyzy, Swedish singer Lorin - winner of Eurovision 2012, British singer and composer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the Russian singer Kristina Orbakaite.