Dimash Kudaibergen to join V Jackie Chan Intl Action Film Week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in Datong, China, to participate in the opening of the V Jackie Chan International Action Film Week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We have just safely landed in Datong,» Dimash posted in Instagram.

The V Jackie Chan International Action Film Week will be held from July 21 to 27 in the city of Datong, China.

Dimash was invited to perform at the opening ceremony of the event.