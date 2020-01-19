Dimash Kudaibergen to perform at 19th Tokyo Jazz Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World-popular Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen will bring joy to millions of his fans with a jazz composition, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Tokyo Jazz Festival official website.

The 19th Tokyo Jazz Festival is slated for May 22-24. It is one of the largest jazz festivals of Japan launched in 2002. The festival is known for attraction of outstanding jazz performers from around the world.

This year, the organizers expect to accept as many as 90,000 viewers – probably, due to participation of Dimash, which is proved by numerous comments under the Tokyo Jazz Festival’s publication in Facebook.

«Thank you so much for the information! I really hope there will be enough tickets left when the international sale starts. I really want to visit Japan and attend the festival. A jazz festival with Dimash in beautiful Tokyo, it's going to be absolutely gorgeous,» Sylvia Hillebrandt writes.

«Exciting news. Can't wait to see Dimash in beautiful Tokyo,» Nina Bowden posted.

«I am very curious what song Dimash will perform. He is an excellent singer with a degree not only in classical and pop, but also in jazz vocal,» Iga Turek commented.

Dimash will perform together with such jazz legends as Herbert Jeffrey Hancock, American jazz pianist and composer, winner of 14 Grammy prizes and one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century and Joshua Redman, one of the leading saxophone players of modern jazz and Grammy prize nominee.