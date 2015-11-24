Dimash Kudaibergen to perform at TÜRKSOY concert in Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 26-28, 2015 the Turkmen city of Mary will host festive events dedicated to the closure of "Mary - Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" program declared by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) in 2015.

As the press service of TÜRKSOY informs, a key moment of the event will be the meeting of the ministers of culture of the Turkic-Speaking Countries - XXXIII session of the TÜRKSOY Permanent Council (November 26). The meeting will be attended by the ministers of culture of the TÜRKSOY member-countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and observes - subjects of the Russian Federation (Altai Republic, Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, Tuva, Sakha, Khakassia) and Găgăuzia (an autonomous region of Moldova).

The representatives of the Turkic Council, Turkic Parliamentary Assembly and Russian Ministry of Culture will arrive in Mary for the session.

During the XXXIII session of the TÜRKSOY Permanent Council the participants will sum up the results of the year 2015. They will also approve the program of the Organization's activity for the forthcoming period and will choose the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2016.

A ceremony of awarding TÜRKSOY Prize in Fine Arts will take place following the 18th plenary session of the TÜRKSOY.

A concert of the masters of the Turkic world dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality will be held in Mary's concert hall on November 27.

The official closing ceremony of the "Mary - Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" program is scheduled for the next day, November 28, in Mary, during which the symbol of the cultural capital will be passed to the mayor of a successor city to be chosen by the TÜRKSOY ministers.

Musicians from Turkic-speaking countries will partake in the concert.

Kazakhstan will be represented there by winner of the Slavaynski Bazar-2015 contest Dimash Kudaibergen.