Dimash Kudaibergen to perform in Singer 2024 contest final

Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform in the final of Hunan TV’s Singer 2024 vocal competition in China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the final will be broadcast live on July 26. In the first round, the finalists will perform in a duet with well-known singers. The second round will see only four singers, who will compete solo.

Dimash will join the event as a guest of honor and will perform together with Chanté Moore.

Kazakh singer Ruhiya Baiduken, unfortunately, failed to move to the 9th round of the competition.