EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:54, 15 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen to perform National Anthem before GGG-Canelo trilogy fight

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform the National Anthem of Kazakhstan prior to the beginning of the Golovkin-Canelo trilogy fight at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

    «On September 17th, Dimash Kudaibergen, at a special invitation of Gennady Golovkin, plans to support our hero GGG by performing the National Anthem prior to his 3rd fight vs Canelo in Las Vegas. We wish victory to our athlete!» dimash.news fan page informs on Instagram.

    Earlier, it was reported that Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels would air the GGG-Canelo trilogy fight. In Kazakhstan, the boxing evening will be aired on September 18 at 05:00 am (Nur-Sultan time). The main bout will begin after 08:00 am.


    Photo: instagram.com/dimash.news





    Tags:
    Celebrities Kazakhstan Sport Gennady Golovkin Dimash Kudaibergen
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!