Dimash Kudaibergen to shoot new music video in France and Iceland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It looks like Dimash Kudaibergen is going to shoot his new music video overseas with potential locations in France and Iceland, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani crooner posted a photo on his Instagram from what looks like an airport captioning it «France-Iceland. We fly to the shooting of a new clip».

Earlier Dimash released Couldn’t Leave single from the Chinese TV serial Go, Go Squid.



