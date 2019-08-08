EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:11, 08 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen to shoot new music video in France and Iceland

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It looks like Dimash Kudaibergen is going to shoot his new music video overseas with potential locations in France and Iceland, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakhstani crooner posted a photo on his Instagram from what looks like an airport captioning it «France-Iceland. We fly to the shooting of a new clip».


    Earlier Dimash released Couldn’t Leave single from the Chinese TV serial Go, Go Squid.


    Tags:
    Top Story Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!