Dimash Kudaibergen to sing a duet with Lara Fabian

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has announced he would duet with world-famous singer Lara Fabian, Kazinform reports.

«Soon we will present to your attention a new duet with the winner of the World music awards, with Lara Fabian,» he posted on Instagram.





Recall that Dimash performed Lara Fabian’s song ‘Adagio’ at China’s I am a Singer contest.





After the performance, Lara Fabian congratulated Dimash on his success via Facebook.





«Adagio» travels across continents.. Congratulations to Dimash Kudaibergenov performing at the Chinese TV competition «I am a singer», she wrote.