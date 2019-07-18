EN
    07:50, 18 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen to sing a duet with Lara Fabian

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has announced he would duet with world-famous singer Lara Fabian, Kazinform reports.

    «Soon we will present to your attention a new duet with the winner of the World music awards, with Lara Fabian,» he posted on Instagram.


    Recall that Dimash performed Lara Fabian’s song ‘Adagio’ at China’s I am a Singer contest.


    After the performance, Lara Fabian congratulated Dimash on his success via Facebook.


    «Adagio» travels across continents.. Congratulations to Dimash Kudaibergenov performing at the Chinese TV competition «I am a singer», she wrote.

    Celebrities Culture
