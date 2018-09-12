EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:02, 12 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen to star in another Chinese reality show

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh popular singer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform at the PhantaCity 2018 variety show aired on Hunan TV, Kazinform reports.

    The show starring Dimash will air on September 14. The Kazakh crooner is set to perform his hit Restart My Love.

    The 12-tour PhantaCity show combines music, film, musical and live broadcast. Participants have 32 days to complete an 8-minute drama resembling musical films. The filming process is aired during the live performance of the song. Every participant has only one shot in the show.





     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Culture Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!