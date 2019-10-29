Dimash Kudaibergen visits UN Headquarters in New York

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Well-known singer Dimash Kudaibergen met with Kazakhstani diplomats in New York, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Dimash visited the UN Headquarters, the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to the UN in New York, met with diplomats and their families.

«It is impossible to describe what I feel now. I visited today the UN Headquarters. I saw and witnessed today that people from around the world gather here to debate global issues. I have just seen all this,» Dimash said.

As earlier reported, Dimash performed at the Igor Krutoy’s concert in New York.