    08:49, 10 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen visits volunteer’s headquarters in Aktobe

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    A renowned Kazakh singer, songwriter and musician, Dimash Kudaibergen, visited the volunteer’s headquarters in Aktobe that helps flood victims, Kazinform news Agency reports.

    Anaga Tagzym Center became a center for collecting foodstuff and necessities for those affected by floods. Thousands volunteers banded together to address the needs of flood-stricken communities.

    During the meeting with volunteers, Dimash said the key now is to restore all and return to normal. I cannot but arrive here and visit people who always supported me and wished me success, he said.

    A regional headquarters was established for the efficient work of the volunteer movement. Over 8,600 volunteers have been working for 24 hours a day since the outbreak of floods in Kazakhstan to help those hit by floods.

    Humanitarian aid was delivered yesterday in Aktobe region from Magistau, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan regions and Astana city. Besides, fraternal Kyrgyzstan sent humanitarian assistance to flood victims. 170 tons of food products and 50 tons of basic necessities were distributed throughout the region.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
