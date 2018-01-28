13:11, 28 January 2018 | GMT +6
Dimash Kudaibergen wins at Global Golden Chart Awards in China
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's singer Dimash Kudaibergen was named the Best Artist of the Year at the Global Golden Chart Awards Ceremony held in China, Kazinform reports.
Dimash performed a song in Chinese.
"At the Global Golden Chart Awards Ceremony I have won the Best Artist of the Year Award. Although under certain circumstances I could not perform today, I will sing beautiful songs for you in the nearest future. Thank you so much for your understanding! Dears I love you)," the Kazakh singer posted on Instagram.