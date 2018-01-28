EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:11, 28 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen wins at Global Golden Chart Awards in China

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's singer Dimash Kudaibergen was named the Best Artist of the Year at the Global Golden Chart Awards Ceremony held in China, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash performed a song in Chinese.

    "At the Global Golden Chart Awards Ceremony I have won the Best Artist of the Year Award. Although under certain circumstances I could not perform today, I will sing beautiful songs for you in the nearest future. Thank you so much for your understanding! Dears I love you)," the Kazakh singer posted on Instagram.

    Tags:
    Culture China Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!