Dimash Kudaibergen wows Astana concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first solo concert of Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has taken place in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The concert at the 30-thousand-people arena was 2.5 hours long. It was divided into five blocks as the spectators saw the singer showing various characters. In addition, a fountain was installed in the middle of the stage.

Before singing "Daididau" folk song, Dimash Kudaibergen played the dombra, Kazakh national instrument, together with 100 musicians.

Dimash was giving songs in four languages: Kazakh, English, Chinese and French. These include such popular songs among his listeners around the world as "SOS d'un terrien en détress", "All By Myself", etc.

Singing "Guldey, Guldey" song, the singer gave flowers to his listeners. Supported by ropes, he was 'flying' while singing one song.

Kazakh National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov was one of the emotional spectators. He was chanting Dimash's name, shouting "Zharaysyn!" [meaning Bravo in Kazakh] and turning on his mobile phone flashlight during lyric songs, such as "Makhabbat."

Hundreds of guests from abroad, including China, Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and Europe, came to the concert in Astana.

Alongside Dimash, China's brightest singer Terry Lin, 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Winner Loreen (Sweden), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (UK), Kristina Orbakaitе (Russia) and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, opera singer Maira Mukhamedkyzy were singing on the same stage.















































