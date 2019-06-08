EN
    12:39, 08 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergen, Yerzhan Maxim performed at Muz TV Music Awards ceremony

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen made a furor at Muz TV Music Awards ceremony in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    “I have become a special guest at 2019 Muz TV Music Awards ceremony,” Dimash informed on his Instagram account.

    Dimash performed two songs – The Love of Tired Swans and Mademoiselle Hyde. Composer Igor Krutoy accompanied the singer on the piano.

    Dimash and another Kazakh-born young singer Yerzhan Maxim, the winner of Voice. Kids contest, walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

