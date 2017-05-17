Dimash Kudaibergenov attends Global Gift Gala following invitation from Eva Longoria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov attended the Global Gift Gala Paris celebrated at Four Seasons Hotel George V on May 16, Kazinform has learned.

Dimash was invited to the event by none other than American actress, producer, director, activist and businesswoman Eva Longoria who happens to be the Honorary Chair of the foundation.







"It is a great honor to sing at the next Global Gift Gala in Paris on May 16," Dimash wrote in his Instagram account ahead of the event supported by UNICEF.



The Global Gift Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need. Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and British singer Alesha Dixon are the Honorary Chairs of the foundation as well. American actors Melanie Griffith and Terence Howard serve as the ambassadors of the foundation.



Dimash was in France as part of his performance at Les annees Bonheur TV show for France 2 TV Channel.