10:45, 24 April 2017 | GMT +6
Dimash Kudaibergenov attends Issey Miyake intl store grand opening in Xi'an
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov became an honored guest at a grand opening of a Japanese international store in the city of Xi'an in China, Kazinform learnt from the singer's producer Alpamys Sharimov.
“Dimash is among the honored guests at the grand opening of Japanese Issey Miyake international store in China’s Xi’an. One more ‘unforgettable day’!” Sharimov posted on his Instagram account.
During the ceremony, Dimash performed Umytylmas Kun (Unforgettable Day) for his fans.
Танымал жапондық бренд Issey Miyake - нің ресми сауда орталығының салтанатты ашылу рәсімінің Димаш @kudaibergenov.dimash құрметті қонағы болды! #ҰмытылмасКүн Қытайдың ең алғашқы астанасы Сиань қаласында. #DQ #fashion #travel #china #present #isseymiyake #Japon