Dimash Kudaibergenov awarded in China as Best Asia popular singer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov has won a prestigious award of 24th China Top music Awards as Best Asia popular singer, Kazinform correspondent reports.





As expected, Dimash sang a cover of Sos d'u terrien en detresse, the song that made him popular worldwide.

China Top music Awards is given to the most talented singers. It is considered to be the most remarkable event in Chinese musical community and also called as Chinese Grammy Award.





Dragon TV will aired the China Top Music Awards ceremony live.

As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergenov rose to stardom in China by participating in the Singer 2017 reality show and reaching its final.





