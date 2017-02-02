EN
    20:58, 02 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergenov captured in fan-art images

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After his brilliant performances and win at the 1st and 2nd stages of China's "I am a Singer" contest, Dimash Kudaibergenov has appeared in a plenty of fan-art pictures, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    The Kazakh singer, winner of the Slavic Bazaar 2015 festival, Dimash turned out to gain great popularity in China.

    At the 1st stage, Dimash stunned the jury and audience with SOS d'un terrien en détresse, one of the hardest popular songs to sing.

    In the second round, Dimash performed Opera-2 by famous Russian singer Vitas.

    Earlier, Dimash thanked his fans and friends for support. “I would like to thank foreign friends and fans! I am delighted with the establishment of my fan base, and I am very happy with the support of my friends who love music in regions such as China, America, Europe. The people of Kazakhstan are so fond of music, art, and hospitality. I love you!", he wrote on the social network.

     

