EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:21, 03 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergenov gets his own star in Andromeda Galaxy

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the stars in the Andromeda Galaxy will be named after Kazakhstani crooner Dimash Kudaibergenov, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    A Chinese group of fans calling themselves DimashSister announced the news via Weibo account.





    Fans bought a star in the Andromeda Galaxy and named it after Dimash Kudaibergenov with the help of Name A Star Live project.
    They also included the star into the Space Service INC (SSI).

    Fans plan to surprise Dimash with such an unusual gift. "The brightest start in the world for our favorite singer Dimash," they wrote.



    Tags:
    Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!