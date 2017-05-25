EN
    22:09, 25 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergenov named Singer of the Year in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov has been named the Singer of the Year in China.

    The crooner posted on Instagram the photo of the award he received from OK! Magazine China in Beijing.

    "I've been named the Singer of the Year by OK! Magazine China," Dimash captioned the photo. He also expressed gratitude to all of his fans and friends.



    As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergenov rose to stardom after becoming the runner-up in the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer this year.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Top Story Entertainment
