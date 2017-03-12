EN
    12:31, 12 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergenov performed at Cherry Blossom Festival in China

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov performed at the concert dedicated to the opening of the Cherry Blossom Festival in the city of Changsha, Hunan province, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    Dimash performed the songs he sang during the Singer 2017 contest: SOS d'un terrienen détresse, Yellow Autumn, Adagio etc. A video of his performance was published in Weibo social media.
     
     
     

