EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:55, 08 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergenov performs at Les années bonheur TV show

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A video of Dimash Kudaibergenov's performance at the  Les années bonheur show of France 2 TV channel has been released in internet.      

    As reported before, Dimash was invited to participate in the popular show on France 2. “I will be a guest star of the popular Les Annees Bonheur TV show of France 2 TV channel. It will be aired at 8:55 p.m. France time on May 6. Do not miss it!” Dimash informed on his Instagram account.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Culture Top Story Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!