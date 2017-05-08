Dimash Kudaibergenov performs at Les années bonheur TV show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A video of Dimash Kudaibergenov's performance at the Les années bonheur show of France 2 TV channel has been released in internet.

As reported before, Dimash was invited to participate in the popular show on France 2. “I will be a guest star of the popular Les Annees Bonheur TV show of France 2 TV channel. It will be aired at 8:55 p.m. France time on May 6. Do not miss it!” Dimash informed on his Instagram account.



