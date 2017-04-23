Dimash Kudaibergenov premieres new song at I Am a Singer gala concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergenov premiered a new song Markhabbat ber magan (Give me your love) at the gala concert of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today I premiered a new song Markhabbat ber magan at the gala concert of I Am a Singer reality show! 3-4 months of live shows and preparations - now everything is behind! Honestly, I'm going to miss this stage so much... I got used to this project! I would like to thank all those people who voted for me!," Dimash wrote on his Instagram account, expressing gratitude to the organizers of the reality show, HunanTV and all those people who helped him throughout the project.



"I feel truly lucky after meeting all of you! Hugs to everyone! I really love you!," the crooner added.



As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergenov won the 2nd place in the final of I Am a Singer reality show.



The 22-year-old singer is the winner of the Slavic Bazaar 2015 singing competition in Vitebsk, Belarus. On March 27, 2017 Kudaibergenov won the Top Chinese Music Awards in the category of the Best Asia Popular Singer (Chinese analogue of Grammy Awards).



I Am a Singer reality show propelled Dimash to international stardom. He even recorded a song Go Go Power Rangers featured on the Chinese version of the Power Rangers movie soundtrack.