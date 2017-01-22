Dimash Kudaibergenov’s fans in China are learning Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese fans of Kazakh-born singer Dimash Kudaibergenov are learning the Kazakh language to understand his songs, Kazinform learnt.

Dimash is participating now in a popular Chinese reality show “Singer-2017”.

At the first stage of the contest, he performed one of the most difficult songs to sing – SOS d'un terrien en détresse.

Both the audience and the contestants were stunned with the voice and talent of the Kazakh singer. By the way, he got the highest appreciation from the jury and advanced to the next stage.

As per the rules, one singer leaves the show on the first day, and other seven contestants move to the next stage. One singer is awarded the Cup of Winner.



The jury named Dimash the winner of the first stage.

According to Alpamys Sharimov, Dimash Kudaibergenov's friend, a group of Chinese fans enrolled to a Kazakh language course to understand their favorite singer’s songs.



In 2015, Dimash Kudaibergenov won a grand-prix at the Slavic Bazaar International Festival.







