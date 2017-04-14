Dimash Kudaibergenov’s fans to congratulate him in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fans of Dimash Kudaibergenov are going to make a special gift for his birthday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A group of Chinese fans "Guardians" wants to express its respect to Dimash using big LED screens in Astana. According to them, they have already made all arrangements for the big LED screens in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"The enthusiasm of Chinese fans of Dimash Kudaibergenov is immeasurable. They highly appreciate his singing. I am also a member of the fan group "Guardians" made on Weibo media network. As the fans offered we decided to greet him happy birthday to Dimash using big screens in the capital of Kazakhstan. All day long they will show videos with greetings to Dimash. It will be a gift to Dimash from those who appreciate his art", said a student of Eurasian National University Akedil Nurbolatuly.

As a reminder, Dimash came to the top in the contest "I Am a Singer" and has become a very popular singer in China. The young talent was nominated for the Best Asia Popular Singer award at China Top Music Awards in Shanghai on March 23, as well as for "Popular singer of the international level" award in 17th Top China Music Awards in Shenzhen on April 9.

Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov was born on May 24, 1994.