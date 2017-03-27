Dimash Kudaibergenov’s song enters TOP3 of Fresh Asia Music

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The song "Unforgettable Day", that Dimash Kudaibergenov sang in Kazakh and Chinese at 10th stage of Singer 2017, ranks the 3rd in Fresh Asia Music rating, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It should be remarked that it was Dimash who composed the music for the words of O. Baisengir.

This song gained 73,826 points and ranks the 3rd, and the other songs by his performance "All By Myself "and "Daididau" are of 16th and 29th rankings respectively

The rating also highlights the songs "Late Autumn", "Uptown Funk", "Adagio" and "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" that were sang by Kudaibergenov at Singer 2017 contest.

It should be noted that three of Kazakh singer's songs at a time are likely to get into the TOP Fresh Asia Music.

This rating is made according to the popularity level of Asian singers' songs in China. The calculation of points depends on the number of paid playbacks. It is updated every 10 minutes, and the totalized results are announced at year end.

As we earlier informed, Dimash took the third place in 10th stage advancing into the final of Singer 2017.