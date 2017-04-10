Dimash Kudaibergenov’s song Umytylmas Kun tops FreshAsia music chart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The song ‘Umytylmas Kun' (Unforgettable Day) performed by Dimash Kudaibergenov at the Singer 2017 contest in China tops the FreshAsia Music Chart, Kazinform reports.

The chart is updated every 10 minutes and is compiled based on the popularity of Asian singers’ songs in China.

The song ‘Umytylmas Kun’ gathered 118,400 points and ranks the first. The soundtrack ‘Memories That Can't Take Away’ to the film ‘Battle of Memories’ gathered 115,009 and stands the second. By the way, the song ‘Daididau’ also performed by Dimash in the 7th round of the contest stands the 14th.

From April 3 to 9, the song ‘Umytylmas Kun’ was the second in the chart, ‘Memories That Can't Take Away’ stood the fourth and ‘Daididau’ was ranked the 20th.

Recall that ‘Konyr Kuz’, ‘Uptown Funk’, ‘Adagio’ and ‘SOS d'un terrien en détresse’ sung by Dimash in various rounds of the contest were also included in the chart.