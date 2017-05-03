Dimash Kudaibergenov stuns popular French TV show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov will be a guest star of a popular French TV show of France 2 TV channel. The crooner revealed the news via his Instagram account.

"I will be a guest star of the popular Les Annees Bonheur TV show of France 2 TV channel. It will air at 8:55 p.m. France time on May 6. Don't miss it!!!" Dimash captioned the post.



In a short video clip from the TV show it is obvious that the audience is stunned by Dimash's performance.