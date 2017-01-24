Dimash Kudaibergenov tells about his next performance on Singer-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov told about a song he will be performing at the next stage of the Chinese Singer-2017 contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The directors decided that I have to to perform Opera №2, a difficult song by Vitas in the next stage. I will sing it two tones higher with four modulations", the singer wrote on his Instragram.

Dimash added that his performance will be avilable through an online broadcast of chinese Hunan TV on January 28 at 10:05 pm, Beijing time.

Dimash won the Chinese audience in the first stage of the competition with his performance of "SOS d'un terrien en détresse". The singer was praised by the jury and passed to the next stage. According to Dimash's friend Alpamys Sharim, his Chinese fans started learning Kazakh in order to understand his songs.