Dimash Kudaibergenov thanks fans for support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov thanked his fans, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh singer participating in Chinese "I am a Singer-2017" contest, thanked his fans for their support on his Instagram page in English and Kazakh.

"I would like to thank foreign friends and fans! I am delighted with the establishment of my fan base, and I am very happy with the support of my friends who love music in regions such as China, America, Europe. The people of Kazakhstan are so fond of music, art, and hospitality. I love you!", he wrote on the social network.

"I am a Singer-2017" takes place in Chinese city of Changsha. Dimash's next performance will take place on January 28 at 10:05 pm Beijing time.

Kazakhstani singer is leading in the contest after its first stage. Dimash is going to continue to surprise his and on the second day of the contest, he will perform Opera №2 by a Russian singer Vitas who is known for his unique falsetto and a five-octave vocal range.

It should be noted that the rules of the popular Asian contest that has more than two billion audience are quite uneasy. Only artists with great popularity in their countries, and winners of prestigious international competitions can participate in it. The organizers decide which songs and in what language participants will perform.

The contest consists of fourteen rounds. It is most difficult for those competing from the beginning of the show. This is due to the fact that new singers are added to the competitions after someone is eliminated. And Dimash at the third stage will compete with new rivals as on the day one. Since Kazakh singer was among the first contestants, for him it will be the longest musical marathon.