Dimash Kudaibergenov third in 7th round of I am Singer 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov took third place in the 7th round of the Chinese I am Singer 2017 contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dimash entered the top three performing Kazakh song "Daydidau".

First place went to Sandy from Hong Kong. And Li Jian for whom it was a debut at the contest was second.

Dimash remains third in overall ranking.

The 6th round of I am Singer 2017 will be aired on February 25th.