Dimash Kudaibergenov to perform during Cannes Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergenov will perform at the opening of the Kazakhstani national pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, rector of the Kazakh National Arts University Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva said.

Ms Mussakhodzhayeva broke the news to Kazinform correspondent in an exclusive interview.



"As part of celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival on May 17-28 the Kazakh National Arts University in association with the Ministry of Culture and Sport will unveil the National Film Pavilion of Kazakhstan. Students of the university, including Dimash, will perform at the unveiling ceremony," she said.



Dimash Kudaibergenov has recently gained stardom in China as a participant of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer. The Kazakhstani crooner has already reached the 5th stage of the show.