    14:31, 29 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Dimash Kudaibergenov to perform new songs at Astana concert

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Currently the singer is working on a new repertoire in the Hunan TV's recording studio. Dimash will perform new songs at a concert in Astana on June 27, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Dimash's mentor, rector of Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Musakhodjaeva, organizers are negotiating with a number of artists their participation in the concert, including the stars of 'I am Singer project'.

